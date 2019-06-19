Students attending Camp Empowerment got a taste of nutrition from LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley during a visit on Wednesday, May 29.
During the visit, Langley conducted a snacking lesson with the older campers, introducing them to the nutrition facts label and showing them what to look for when it comes to selecting snacks. Langley taught them about added sugars, fat, and sodium and showed them where to find the amounts on the nutrition facts label.
The campers worked in teams to play the “Hi Low Game” in which they placed food packages in order of which foods they thought had the least amount of fat to which foods had the most — all without using the nutrition facts label.
She then had the teams use the nutrition facts label to arrange food packages in order of least to most sodium. Afterwards, campers helped prepare bean quesadillas.
The program Langley delivered to the younger campers focused on MyPlate, something Langley said she is the foundation to healthy eating. Campers learned about the five food groups of MyPlate before matching food cards with the MyPlate food groups.
A highlight of the program was the campers preparing and sampling bean quesadillas. The children received MyPlate erasers and MyPlate paper eyeglasses, and all campers were given MyPlate factsheets to share with their parents.
Camp Empowerment, which has brought young children together for two weeks every summer since 2009, wrapped up another fun-filled camp with its annual program and awards presentation at the L.M. Lockhart Center in Denham Springs on Tuesday, June 11.
Since its inception, the purpose of Camp Empowerment has been to “keep kids active and learning during the summer,” organizer Sarah Scott said. The camp is sponsored by the West Livingston Advisory Committee (WLAC), which has helped pay for the camp every year it’s been held.
Along with Langley, guest speakers for Camp Empowerment came from the Livingston Parish Library, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, local police departments and fire departments, and the Walker High ROTC program. Other speakers included a financial adviser and a beekeeper.
For more information about nutrition programs offered in Livingston Parish, contact Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
