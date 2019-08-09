The 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H Summer Sewing Camp was held July 15-19 at the 4-H office in Livingston.
This year’s participants were split into two camps: one for beginners and the other for intermediates. The camp was conducted by 4-H Agent Christy Sorenson and volunteer leader Linda Coates.
Children learned basic sewing skills during the camp, such as how to use a sewing machine and how to conduct a fashion show. They constructed a variety of projects, including a sewing caddy made out of a placemat, a felt tissue holder, a mason jar pin cushion, a pillowcase and a travel toothbrush/toothpaste holder made from a hand towel.
The campers also participated in a “Project Runway” fashion show, in which they worked in teams to create an outfit using a limited supply of newspaper and decorative duct tape. Once the outfits were complete, members conducted a fashion show at the end of the camp.
The members who participated in the intermediate camp made a neat nightie and learned more advanced sewing techniques and skills. All participants were encouraged to enter their projects in the upcoming Livingston Parish Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.