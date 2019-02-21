The Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the bust of George Washington on Sunday, Feb. 17, on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
They participated along with the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in honoring the first president of the United States on Presidents' Day.
Among the six members attending were Michael and David Dunlap of Denham Springs with their mother, Laura Dunlap, and their grandfather, Scott Jones and his wife Debbie.
Attending from West Baton Rouge Parish were Alexander Charette, Samuel Charette, Andrew Thibodeaux, and Elliot Tubbs. Sue Badeaux, the Senior Society President, also attended.
The Ann Fairfax chapter has been growing this year, with six new members approved in 2018 and three transfers. New members are welcome.
The group has exciting plans for 2019 and welcome your support.
The John James Audubon Chapter of the DAR has been very helpful during the last few years, and the children would like to thank every lady in the organization, especially Margaret Tyler.
“Any boy or girl under the age of 22 is eligible for membership in the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution who is lineally descended from a man or woman who, with unfailing loyalty, rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in one of the several Colonies or States, or of the United States, provided that the applicant is personally acceptable to the Society." (Article III, National Bylaws)
This means the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren of DAR members are usually eligible for membership. The CAR is wonderful way for children to learn the history of our county, learn about their ancestors, and have fun with other children.
For more information, contact Sue Badeaux, Senior President of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, at suebado@cox.net.
