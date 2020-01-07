The Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution met Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
President Michael Dunlap called the meeting to order, and Alexander Charette led the Pledge of Allegiance. It was decided to skip a December meeting and to meet Jan. 19, 2020.
The children then went to the back yard, where they painted “Kindness Rocks” to be placed in areas where other people will find them. Most carried a message such as “smile” or “I heart you,” and some children even painted pictures on the rocks.
Samuel Charette blessed the refreshments and then handed out the cookies and grapes before ending the meeting with the farewell prayer. However, several stayed to enjoy the beautiful outside weather.
Attending the meeting were Michael Dunlap and his father Chad Dunlap of Denham Springs, Alexander and Samuel Charette of Port Allen, Andrew Thibodeaux of Port Allen, and Senior President Sue Badeaux. Other guests included Heather Underwood and her children Scarlett and Orion and also Zoey Jones.
Members Elliott, Oliver, and Isaac Tubbs arrived late to the meeting because of an out-of-town trip, but Elliott and Oliver were still able to paint their rocks while baby Isaac observed the activity.
The Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution is proud to announce the addition of two new members, Grace and Molly Tyler. This makes seven new members this year, with two more applications under review.
“Any boy or girl under the age of twenty-two is eligible for membership in the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution who is lineally descended from a man or woman who, with unfailing loyalty, rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in one of the several Colonies or States, or of the United States, provided that the applicant is personally acceptable to the Society.” (Article III, National Bylaws)
This means the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of DAR members are usually eligible for membership. The CAR is a wonderful way for children to learn the history of the country, learn about their ancestors, and have fun with other children.
For more information, contact Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, via email at suebado@cox.net.
