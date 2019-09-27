DENHAM SPRINGS -- During the month of September, Chili’s restaurants across the country team up to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $71 million since 2003.
This weekend will be the last chance for people to join this year’s life-saving efforts.
Chili’s in Denham Springs will host a garage sale fundraiser for St. Jude on Saturday, Sept. 28, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the research hospital. The fundraiser will take place in the restaurant’s parking lot, located at 135 Rushing Road.
The fundraising doesn't stop there.
On Sunday, representatives from Chili’s will stand near the corner of Rushing Road and Range Avenue in Denham Springs asking for donations for St. Jude.
The next day, Sept. 30, Chili’s restaurants nationwide will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (up to $350,000). The restaurant in Denham Springs will also take part in the “All Profits Day.”
“We want to help the kids as much as we can,” said Nikki Pittman, “hope captain” of the St. Jude campaign at Chili’s in Denham Springs.
For more information, call Chili’s at (225) 667-7151 or visit www.chilis.com/st-jude.
