DENHAM SPRINGS -- Christmas came alive last weekend when a group of performers put on a live nativity scene in the Antique Village.
Hundreds of people gathered at Train Station Park in Denham Springs for the annual holiday program put on by Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). The “Christmas Alive” program was part of the Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events in downtown Denham Springs.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like in years past, this year’s nativity scene included a handmade manger and other set pieces, eye-popping costumes and props, livestock, and more than 20 actors. Spectators packed the street in front of the Train Station stage for the hour-long program.
The “Christmas Alive” program followed the familiar nativity story, beginning with the angel Gabriel alerting the virgin Mary of her upcoming pregnancy, and ending with the Three Wise Men presenting gifts to the baby Jesus in a manger.
At the end, attendees were asked to hold up their cell phone lights and join in the singing of “Silent Night.”
Christmas in the Village will continue with two events sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club along with a new addition to this year’s program.
The first will be the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. The program will include a performance from the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, which will delight the crowd with holiday tunes.
The Kiwanis Club will later host its annual Christmas Parade beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will start at Yellow Jacket Boulevard, travel south down Range Avenue, and end at Veterans Boulevard.
Following the parade, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform a medley of holiday music for visitors at Train Station Park, starting at 6 p.m.
