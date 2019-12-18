DENHAM SPRINGS -- The tree is lit.
A crowd of a couple hundred people of all ages gathered at Train Station Park for the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Hundreds of lights on the 15-foot tree at Train Station Park twinkled to life once Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and the crowd counted down to “One!” Once the tree was shining, members of the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs and the Guys Only Horus performed a collection of holiday jingles from the steps of Train Station Park.
Young singers belted out popular Christmas tunes such as “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want for Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.”
The older singers performed “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Do You Hear What I Hear” before all the singers led the audience in a singing of “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
In addition, visitors enjoyed hot cocoa from Christ Community Church, bowls of jambalaya from Healing Place Church, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus, who rolled into the gathering inside a firetruck.
The Lighting of the Christmas Tree was one of the final events for this year’s Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Previous events included the Lighting of Old City Hall, Open House Saturday, and Chef’s Evening.
Two days after the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, the Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas Parade through downtown Denham Springs.
The Christmas in the Village festivities will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 21, when Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) presents a live nativity scene at Train Station Park. The program is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
In addition, people are invited to sing Christmas carols through downtown Denham Springs and the surrounding neighborhoods on Dec. 21.
