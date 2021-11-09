Christmas is coming back to the Village.
The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run throughout downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 11.
The program will include the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, a live nativity scene, and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, a new addition this year.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivities will kick off with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26. The festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 27, for the all-day Christmas Open House.
After the open house, the next event comes Thursday, Dec. 2, when Denham Springs Main Street hosts its annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting. The Christmas in the Village festivities will then feature a nativity scene on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform following the Christmas parade.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
