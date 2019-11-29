DENHAM SPRINGS -- Thousands of lights will twinkle to life when darkness covers downtown Denham Springs for the city’s kickoff to its Fifth Annual Christmas in the Village celebration on Friday, Nov. 29.
The festivities begin with the Lighting of Old City Hall, which runs from 6-9 p.m. The free event will carnival rides, a children’s choir, wagon rides, refreshments, and a live radio show of “A Christmas Carol” inside Old City Hall, performed by the Spotlight Theater Players.
Denham Springs native Chase Tyler, who was recently inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, will cap off the night with a slew of Christmas songs on his guitar.
In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to take pictures with Pelican State Credit Union’s mascot Petey the Pelican, the Chick-fil-A cow, The The Creole Collection’s Grinch and, the Father of Christmas, Santa Claus.
The Christmas in the Village festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 30, for the all-day Christmas Open House. The open house runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature rides, Christmas characters and more as shoppers peruse the Antique Village’s plethora of locally-owned businesses.
Other activities in the month-long celebration include the 19th Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting (Dec. 5), the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree (Dec. 12), the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade (Dec. 14), and a live nativity scene (Dec. 21).
