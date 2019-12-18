DENHAM SPRINGS -- Christmas on the Bayou has set sail.
Dozens of holiday-decorated floats and vehicles took to the streets of Denham Springs, where people of all ages held up their hands and screamed for beads and candy to be thrown their way, during the Kiwanis Club’s 2019 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The theme for this year’s parade was “Christmas on the Bayou.”
Float riders, garbed in Christmas-themed outfits, waved and smiled at people who they stood on the streets, filling their bags with throws of all kinds. The parade featured marching bands, floats, dancers, first responders, the Mad Hatter, and Santa Claus, who followed the entire procession atop a firetruck.
This year’s grand marshal was Chase Tyler, a Denham Springs native who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in late November.
The parade started at the corner of Range Avenue and Yellow Jacket Boulevard, just in front of Denham Springs High, before proceeding south past Florida Boulevard and through the Antique Village before ending at Veterans Boulevard. It took more than an hour for the procession of vehicles and marchers to reach Centerville Street, less than a mile from the school.
This was the first Christmas parade in Denham Springs since 2017 after last year’s was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The parade was one of the final events for this year’s Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Previous events included the Lighting of Old City Hall, Open House Saturday, Chef’s Evening, and the Lighting of the Christmas Tree.
The festivities will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 21, when Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) presents a live nativity scene at Train Station Park. The program is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
In addition, people are invited to sing Christmas carols through downtown Denham Springs and the surrounding neighborhoods on Dec. 21.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club would like to thank the following sponsors for their help in the Christmas Parade.
This year’s Reindeer Sponsors ($1,000) were: Hood Dental Care, Lake After Hours, Maison de Fleur Assisted Living, Plantation Management Company, Milton J. Womack Inc. General Contractor, and First Guaranty Bank.
This year’s Snowman Sponsors ($500) were: Alvin Fairburn & Associates; Bond-Wroten Eye Clinic; Boyer, Hebert, Ables & Angelle; Hughes Safe & Lock; Jeffrey’s Collision Center; Lake Sherwood Village; Executone of Louisiana; Neighbors Federal Credit Union; and Papi’s Fajita Factory.
