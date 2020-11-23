The Denham Springs Antique Village is ready for the holidays.
Shops in the downtown area will kick off the holiday season when they host a Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The Open House will run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will give patrons a chance to get some Christmas shopping done, take pictures in front of a wintery backdrop, or enjoy hot chocolate and refreshments.
There will also be entertainment from local performers and a visit from Santa Claus.
While Christmas music fills the area, visitors will be able to pursue any of the Village’s 25 locally-owned businesses. The Denham Springs Antique Village was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2018, giving the downtown area its third such recognition.
Additionally, shops will have prepackaged refreshments for guests, and they’ll be decorated in a variety of holiday-themed adornments.
There will be a full-sized sleigh in front of Heritage House Antiques that will be used for photo opportunities, and hot chocolate will be served in front of Rusty Rooster by volunteers from Abundant Life Church.
There will also be mascots at various locations in the Village between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Combine all of this together and we hope to have a wonderful Christmas Open House,” an announcement read. “Our goal is to spread Christmas cheer to our visitors.”
Mascots will be at the following locations:
-- Bigner’s Pets, Cavalier House Books
-- Santa Clause & Serenity Center of Performing Arts, Avenue Allure
-- Photo Booth, Heritage House Antiques
-- “The Nutcracker” performances, Arts Council of Livingston Parish
-- Chick-fil-a, Salassi Jewelry
-- Petey the Pelican (Pelican State Credit Union), St. Charles Place
