DENHAM SPRINGS -- Christmas is coming back to the village.
The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the Fifth Annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 29-Dec. 21.
The month-long program will include the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, Christmas caroling, a live nativity scene — and plenty of holiday cheer.
Festivities kick off with the Lighting of Old City Hall at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
The festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 30, for the all-day Christmas Open House. The open house runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature rides, Christmas characters and more as shoppers peruse the Antique Village’s plethora of locally-owned businesses.
After the open house, the next event comes when Denham Springs Main Street hosts its 19th Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 5. This event will begin at 7 p.m. in shops across the Antique Village, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Christmas in the Village festivities will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 21, when members of Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are slated to put on a live nativity scene at Train Station Park, beginning at 6 p.m.
In addition to these scheduled events, Christmas in the Village will also feature Christmas caroling throughout local neighborhoods.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
