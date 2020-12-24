The City of Walker recently revealed the winners of its Christmas decorating contest, which gave residents a chance to create their own winter wonderlands in a most unique holiday season.
The idea for the contest came after city officials decided to cancel its annual slew of Christmas events — which include a parade through the city and family activities at Sidney Hutchinson Park — in adherence to COVID-19 restrictions.
Among the events to be nixed was “Santa in the Park,” a popular photo opportunity in which children and families can take free pictures with Ole St. Nick.
Instead, city officials found another way to allow residents to spread some holiday cheer in a safe way.
A committee judged lights in all areas within the city limits of Walker, with judges “riding down every street in the city” to check out the decorations, according to Mayor Pro Tem Scarlett Milton Major.
The contest was open to “everyone in the city” and divided into three categories, with one winner in each.
The winners are:
The “Clark Griswold” category, for excessive use of lights reminiscent of the beloved 1989 holiday classic starring Chevy Chase
Winner: Matthew Lavigne
The “Reason for the Season” category that touches on the religious background of Christmas (such as a nativity scene)
Winner: Philip Dunlap
The “Traditional Decorations” category (such as Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, etc.)
Winner: Victor Carney
The winners will receive a sign to display in their yard as well as a certificate to Carter’s Supermarket, paid for by the five City Council members.
