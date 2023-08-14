The City of Walker recently hosted “The Fix 3,” organized by Dog People of Livingston Parish.
This was a free spay/neuter clinic sponsored by The Jason Heigl Foundation.
Veterinary services were provided by Kat Vet of Ponchatoula, and vaccinations were supplied thanks to Petco Love Foundation. Approximately 165 animals — 77 dogs and 88 cats — were provided with vet care, spay/neuter and microchips.
Lunch was provided by Blumberg & Associates and smoothies from Walker Smoothie King.
The City of Walker Animal Shelter and City of Denham Springs Animal Shelter provided crates and volunteers to handle the intake and discharge of all animals.
This is a group effort to help control the pet overpopulation in the parish. In the three Fix clinics held, services have been provided to 421 animals. The Fix 4 is in the planning.
