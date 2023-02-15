Despite lingering weather, pets of all shapes and sizes showed up in their best Mardi-Gras attire for the City of Walker’s Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The event was put on by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which has organized the festivities over the last two years.
The half-mile parade took place by the Challenger’s Field parking lot and followed the walking path in the park. Spectators stood on both sides of the path, with many reaching down to pet the costume-wearing pets as they walked by.
This year’s grand marshal was Bayou, owned by Chris and Holly Reed and Mike and Laurie Mason. Bayou was the No. 1 competing Giant Schnauzer throughout 2021, winning the 2021 AKC National Best of Show Champion Title.
Following the parade, City Council member Scarlett Milton Major presented Bayou a key to the city.
All proceeds from the event are going toward the Walker Animal Shelter.
Listed below are the parade’s winners:
Angel, Great Dane, owned by Patty and Joey Gayle
Avalance, Pitball, owned by Susan Varnado.
Original Float, Wagon, or Stroller
Lil Bit, Terrier Mix, owned by Robin Berteau.
Millie, Lab-Pyrenees mix, owned by John and Victoria Collum
