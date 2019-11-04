WALKER -- Sitting in the front seat of the open-roofed convertible on a sunny afternoon, Frank Masanz waved a small American flag as his car drove past people waving at him from the streets.
In front of the yellow Chevy Camaro marched two men, each holding up one side of a large white banner that read, “Grand Marshal: Frank Masanz, WWII Navy Chief.”
Masanz served in the U.S. Navy from 1940-70, most notably during World War II when he managed the delivery of troops and equipment in Landing Ship Tanks from ships to shores around the Mediterranean Sea in the European Theater.
Though he’s 97 years old now, his daughter said he can recall any story you’d like to hear from his 30 years of service.
And he absolutely loves having his picture taken.
“Make sure you put that on the front page,” Masanz, who lives in Baton Rouge, said with a laugh.
Masanz along with several dozen other veterans from all military branches paraded through the streets of Walker to great fanfare during the city’s 2019 Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Gathering at Walker High on a picturesque afternoon, more than 100 people piled into dozens of cars, motorcycles, and floats before hitting the streets, where they were greeted by locals hoping to express their appreciation to the men and women who bravely served their country.
The cars and floats were decorated for the patriotic occasion, with many sporting American flags and colors of red, white, and blue. A few of the floats even had the pictures of men and women who lost their lives while serving their country displayed proudly on the sides.
Many of the cars and floats carried veterans who served in numerous international conflicts, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Middle East. Many wore hats and T-shirts signifying where they had served as well as their specific military branch.
Starting at Walker High, the parade marched down Burgess toward Hwy. 447, turned right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto, and ended back at the school. People of all ages stood on the streets to take in the spectacle, grabbing candy and patriotic-colored beads that parade riders tossed from their floats.
The parade was sponsored by the City of Walker and the Baton Rouge Veterans Foundation, an organization that raises money to help local veterans in need. Following the parade, a family event was held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, where people were entertained with live music, food, craft vendors, and a display of military equipment.
