WALKER -- With Veterans Day coming Nov. 11, the City of Walker is getting an early jump on honoring those who have served.
Veterans will be celebrated this weekend when the City of Walker, along with Baton Rouge Veterans Foundation, hosts a Veterans Parade followed by a full slate of activities for the entire family.
The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. It will begin at Walker High and go down Burgess toward Hwy. 447 before turning right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto. It will end back at the school. All participants in the parade must have “a patriotic theme,” the city said.
Following the parade, a family event will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, where people will be entertained with live music, food, craft vendors, and a display of military equipment.
People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, but ice chests are not allowed. There are no fees to participate or vendors for this event.
For more information, contact Katie Leonard at leonards30336@gmail.com or Sam Caruso at samcaruso488@gmail.com.
The National Weather Service predicts a “sunny” day on Saturday, with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.
