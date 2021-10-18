Fall is here, and the City of Walker is making it easier for residents to partake in one of the season’s most popular traditions — and for a cause.
After a slight delay, the city has officially unveiled its first-ever pumpkin patch, which will be open daily over the next month.
The pumpkin patch can be found at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 30500 Corbin Avenue in Walker. Dozens of pumpkins in varying sizes, shapes, and colors are currently lining both sides of one of the park’s walking trails. A photo station is also on hand, giving families a chance to take fall-themed photographs.
People will be able to buy the pumpkins — which came from a New Mexico Navajo Indian Reservation — to complete their fall decorations, though prices may vary depending on size. Proceeds from the pumpkin patch will go toward Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sports league.
The pumpkin patch, which is free to visit, officially opened on Friday, Oct. 15. It will run until Nov. 12.
Hours of operation for the pumpkin patch will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
