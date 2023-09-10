The City of Walker Parks and Recreation partnered with Mighty Moms and other non profit organizations and businesses that offer resources to the community for an entirely free, fun, family day in the park. The event featured information resource booths, volunteer opportunities, a children's village with lots of games and activities, food, and live music with Chris Allen. Beautiful weather contributed to a great turnout.

