In March 1954, five teachers placed $150 in a shoe box.
Together, they used that money to charter Baton Rouge Teachers Federal Credit Union, building the first office in 1965 on South Foster Road. It housed one full-time and two part-time employees.
Times have certainly changed.
Fast forward six decades, and that credit union — now Neighbors Federal Credit Union — has grown to more than 75,000 members, 10 branches in the Greater Baton Rouge area, and more than $800 million in assets.
But Neighbors Federal Credit Union has never forgotten its classroom roots, Chief Operations Officer Greg Inman said last March during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new full-service branch at Walker High.
“We started more than 60 years ago as a teacher-based credit union, so our passion has been schools and students and teachers,” Inman said. “That being our roots, we never want to forget that.”
Over the last five years, Neighbors FCU has showed that it hasn’t.
As part of its growing Mascot Checking Program, Neighbors contributed a combined $53,599.55 to 13 participating schools during the 2018-2019 school year, according to a press release.
Of that total, nearly half — approximately $24,346.30 — went to three Livingston Parish schools: Walker High, Denham Springs High and Live Oak High.
Together, those three schools have received $58,046.85 — or 59.5 percent — of the combined $97,477 Neighbors has given to schools in its Mascot Checking Program in the last five years.
Officially launching in January 2014, NFCU’s Mascot Checking Program provides specialized checking accounts to schools in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Students enrolled in the program receive a checking account that helps them learn how to manage a bank account.
Each student’s debit card displays the image of his or her school’s mascot, and Neighbors donates money back to the schools for each debit card swipe.
Walker High was the first school to take part in the Mascot Checking Program, and it has paid off. In five years, the school has received more than $39,000 from debit card swipes, including $12,873.30 during the last school year, which topped all participating schools.
This year, Neighbors added Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School to its list of “Mascot Schools.”
“This program continues to see tremendous growth, and we are thrilled to provide a consistent revenue stream for our Mascot Schools,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said in the press release.
NFCU’s partnership with the Livingston Parish school system goes deeper than school-spirited debit cards.
In January 2018, the credit union opened a Financial Literacy Center at Denham Springs High. The facility is equipped with an iPad, an iPhone, computers and a touchscreen television monitor as well as tables and chairs, all furnished and paid for by Neighbors FCU. It was the first facility of its kind for Neighbors.
A few months later, NCFU officially opened a full-service branch in the newly-constructed portion of Walker High. The branch is managed by Neighbors’ employees and staffed by students who have the chance to earn elective credits — not to mention a paycheck.
The branch features all the same banking services of a regular branch, Inman said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony in March, “except for drive-thru service.” It also offers an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), which allows customers to speak with an actual teller via video chat.
Last March, Inman said Neighbors spent “roughly $50,000” on the facility and its physical structure.
“Now, we have a full-service facility that can take care of the community, not just students and faculty,” Inman said at the time.
In addition to receiving contributions generated from the checking account program, the participating schools are invited to select a graduating student to receive a scholarship from the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation every year.
The foundation awarded $15,000 in scholarships the first year before doubling that to $30,000 in the second.
“With Neighbors being founded in the school system, we want to maintain our commitment to being a partner in the communities,” Inman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.