DENHAM SPRINGS -- They picked up old plastic bottles and wrappers that covered the edges of the streets.
They reached into ditches and pulled out dirt-covered beer bottles and coke cans that were filled with muddied water.
They found old styrofoam containers, cardboard boxes, and paper bags.
One group even discovered a rusty bed frame hidden in the weeds.
Volunteers collected loads of trash during a Community Cleanup Day that was held throughout portions of Denham Springs and Watson on Saturday, March 6.
Starting around 8 a.m., volunteers of all ages teamed up in an effort to spruce up inside ditches and along roadways in Districts 2 and 3, which one of the organizers described as “filled with litter.”
Volunteers put on gloves, took out picks and rakes, and spent much of the past Saturday busy at work, filling dozens of large bags with all kinds of trash — too much trash, if you ask them.
“The litter right now is horrible,” said Bobbi Jo Guerin, one of the organizers for the event. “We just want people to get out and help.”
A cleanup day was nothing new in Watson. According to Guerin, a group from Live Oak Methodist Church and other volunteers hosted annual “trash bashes” in the area for decades.
Guerin said she got involved and eventually took charge of the project, which in recent years was held twice annually, with adult and children volunteers alike.
That is, until COVID-19 hit and put a limit on social gatherings of all kinds.
“COVID has pretty much put a limit on our trash bashes,” Guerin said before the event.
With few chances to clean over the last 12 months, the litter has piled up, Guerin said, particularly on the more rural roads and in areas growing in population. That led to a group of volunteers, led by Guerin, deciding “enough was enough.”
“We have to educate people, and we have to just stop littering,” Guerin said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Local high school football players and clubs joined the effort, as well as other adults who brought their children along. All told, dozens of people joined the effort.
The project received a helpful boost from two sponsors: Waste Pro, which donated two dumpsters at North Park in Denham Springs and Old Downhome Grill in Watson, and Dugas Trading Post, which provided the trash bags.
Volunteers spent much of the day cleaning along Burgess Road, Perkins Road, Arnold Road, and Clinton Allen Road, among others. Some also cleaned throughout the median on Highway 16.
Guerin said she doesn’t believe this is the last community cleanup effort. She said she is currently working on a litter campaign with the Chamber of Commerce, which has also organized its own cleanup days in recent years.
According to the Chamber’s website, people participate in a “TEN on the TENTH” project of each month by picking up at least 10 pieces of litter.
“We just want people to take pride in where they live,” Guerin said. “It starts with keeping it clean.”
