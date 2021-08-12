One week after the untimely passing of their “brother,” Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies made sure his survivors knew they wouldn’t be forgotten.
More than a dozen deputies escorted the daughter of the late Cpl. Robert McKinney, who died last week from COVID-19, to class on her first day of school.
Members of McKinney’s shift, along with other deputies, greeted McKinney’s daughter with roses, hung out in the commons area, and then walked her to her first class of the day.
“There are times in our line of work when we hope and try to take a tragic circumstance and turn it into something uplifting or positive,” Sheriff Jason Ard said via social media. “Today was one of those days for one of our own.”
In the post, Ard said it was “an understatement” to say that losing McKinney, a 10-year member of the force, was “devastating.”
“When we use the words ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ it’s not done lightly because we truly are a family,” Ard said. “And that family also extends to Robert’s wife… and his daughter. They are part of our forever family and we love them just as much as we do Robert.”
McKinney, who joined the force in 2011, passed away Aug. 5 after a “courageous” near two-week battle with COVID-19. Later that day, traffic stopped when a convoy of police vehicles escorted his body to a local funeral home.
Ard described McKinney, who died at the age of 40, as someone who was “easy to like” and who “loved serving & protecting the people of Livingston Parish.”
