DENHAM SPRINGS -- Fleets of twinkling Coca-Cola trucks are making their way through the country this holiday season, and one recently found its way to Livingston Parish.
The Coca-Cola Caravan visited Carter’s Supermarket and Walmart Supercenter in Denham Springs on Sunday, Dec. 1, marking its first appearances in Livingston Parish this holiday season.
The illuminated vehicles — plastered with giant murals of Santa Claus sipping a Coca-Cola — have become global advertising icons and symbols of the holiday season since first making TV airwaves nearly two decades ago.
Now in communities across the globe, caravans of real-life Coca-Cola Christmas trucks spread holiday cheer and refreshment during family events throughout the month of December.
The Coca-Cola Caravan — also known as the “Santa Express” — is based on a festive fleet of vehicles created in 1995 by ad agency W.B. Doner for a seasonal Coca-Cola campaign. Each 40-foot, 2-ton truck features more than 30,000 bulbs.
Locally, the lit-up, bright red 18-wheeler will make nearly 80 stops in the Greater Baton Rouge area over a one-month span, including a total of six in Livingston Parish.
The next time the truck comes to town will be Saturday, Dec. 14, for the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Annual Christmas Parade, which is slated to roll out on Range Avenue through the Antique Village at 2 p.m.
The Coca-Cola Caravan will return on Saturday, Dec. 21, with three scheduled stops at the Walmart Supercenter in Walker (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Carter’s Supermarket in Walker (5-6 p.m.), and Rouses Market in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center (6:30-7:30 p.m.).
During the caravan’s stops, visitors will be able to listen to Christmas music, take home candy, and have their pictures taken with Santa Claus.
