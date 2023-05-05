College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences students honored

Southeastern Louisiana University student Diana McMenis from Denham Springs was honored recently at the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences’ honors convocation. McMenis received the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages (Spanish).

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation April 26.

Departmental awards were presented to the following:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.