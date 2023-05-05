College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences students honored

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation April 26.
Departmental awards were presented to the following:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 10:45 am
Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation April 26.
Departmental awards were presented to the following:
Boutte
Briana Brown, Outstanding Senior in English (Creative Writing)
Covington
Mina Perkins, Theatre Design Award
Christine Weber, James Wilcox Outstanding Graduating Music Major
Denham Springs
Diana Lopez McMenis, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages (Spanish)
Folsom
Alexandria Funches, Outstanding Senior Award in General Studies
Hammond
Nele Gudermann, Outstanding Senior Award in Psychology
Andrew Loyacano, Art History Scholar Award
Aileigh Simmons, Fine Arts Award
Holden
Kyleigh Cobb, Director’s Award in General Studies
Lacombe
Sable Diaz, The Theatre Acting Award
Larose
Morgan Guidry, Outstanding Senior Award in Communications
Loranger
Ricky Lips, Martina Buck Award in History
Madisonville
Emyia Renee Woods, F. Dale Parent Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Sociology
Mandeville
Fajr Fayed, Harold Leu Award in Political Science
Danielle Wick, Fine Arts Award
Pollock
Sam Tarpley,Outstanding Senior in English (Language and Literature)
Ponchatoula
Carsyn Avegno, Outstanding Student in Theatre
Emma Grace Landry, Marc P. Ridel Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Criminal Justice
Martha Wilson, Graphic Design Award
Prairieville
Samuel Douzart, Roman Heleniak Award in Social Studies Education
Slidell
Breana McManus, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages (Dual Language)
Dalyn Wilson, D Vickers Award in Creative Writing
Also at the convocation, the college honored two faculty members with awards. Recognized were Leilya Pitre, Excellence in Teaching; and Jeffrey Bell, Excellence in Research.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.