LIVINGSTON -- This weekend, there will be a celebration 10 years in the making.
And it’ll be a tasty one.
The savory smells of freshly-cooked gumbo will rise above the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for Watson's 10th Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25.
For $15 a ticket, visitors will be able to eat all the gumbo they can stomach. There will be more than 50 different types of gumbo to choose from, which doesn’t include a plethora of other dishes that local restaurants and caterers will bring.
Gates are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Apart from the food, ticket buyers will be able to enjoy a “Kids Korral,” which opens at 11 a.m., and live music from local performers Psycho Jo, Ampersand, SunDanze Dunston, and Parish County Line. Music starts at 11 a.m.
Last year’s cook-off was the fourth straight year the event raised money for Quad Vets, a homeless veterans facility that helps veterans rehabilitate their lives by offering housing, meals, employment assistance, transportation, education, life skills, financial training, and other programs.
Like last year, this year’s proceeds will also go toward Mission 22, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of suicide among veterans. According to the Mission 22 website, more than 20 veterans take their own lives every day.
Other organizations the cook-off has raised money for in the past include the Raven’s Outreach Center for Homeless Veterans in Baton Rouge, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and The Wounded Warrior Project.
