Muriel Laws finally heard the five words she’s dreamed of hearing for nearly 40 years.
“Muriel Laws, come on down!” boomed the clear voice of “The Price is Right” announcer George Gray as Laws excitedly ran through a screaming audience to meet host Drew Carey on stage.
And it wouldn’t be the only celebration for Laws, who won a total of $11,000 during her March 3 appearance on the popular CBS daytime game show.
A resident of Denham Springs, Laws said it was her third time attending a taping of “The Price is Right” but the first time she was selected as a contestant. After Gray called her to the stage, Laws eventually went to the game show’s famous wheel, winning $1,000 on her first spin and $10,000 on her second.
It was an experience she said she’ll never forget.
“[I lived] a 40 year dream,” she said.
