DENHAM SPRINGS -- The sun was shining, and there was hardly a cloud in the sky as thousands converged on downtown Denham Springs for the annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5.
One of two large-scale festivals the Merchants Association puts on per year, Fall Fest drew shoppers from Livingston Parish and beyond to check out more than 160 vendors set up under tents on Range Avenue and in front of Train Station Park.
Free and open to all ages, the family-friendly event invited people to check out vendors, games, rides, food booths, entertainment and shops in the Antique Village. There was also live music, a free kids’ fun zone, artist demonstrations, and other festival activities in what has become the largest single-day event in Livingston Parish.
Co-presented by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, this year’s Fall Fest featured local and regional vendors offering a wide range of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, woodwork, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s clothes, purses, hats, and sports memorabilia.
For those wanting some entertainment, Fall Fest also had a full slate of live musical performances under the pavilion at Train Station Park, highlighted by Tyler Dickerson, a singer from Mississippi who appeared on “The Voice” in 2015. Other performers included James Linden Hogg, the River City Boys, Restoration Sound, the Odyssey Academy of Dance, and Surrender All.
In addition, Fall Fest included a pet costume contest, organized by Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana, and a U.S. military display featuring reenactors from all major conflicts, put on by the Spotlight Theatre Players.
On the south side of the railroad tracks, Healing Place Church set up its “Free Fun Zone,” which was filled with bounce houses, games, inflatables, and other children’s activities. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department also put on interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day.
But the madness didn’t end Saturday — Fall Fest kicked off a full slate of fall and winter activities set to hit the Antique Village in the upcoming months.
The festival leads into November's Girls Night Out, a night-long shopping spree for women, followed by Christmas in the Village, a month-long slew of community events celebrating the holidays.
Christmas in the Village will officially launch with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Nov. 29. Other scheduled events set to take place include a Christmas Open House (Nov. 30), Chef’s Evening (Dec. 5), the Christmas Parade (Dec. 14), the Lighting of the Christmas Tree (Dec. 12), a live nativity scene (Dec. 21), and Christmas caroling.
