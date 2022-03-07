Comic Con comes back: Hundreds celebrate all things pop culture in return of Livingston Parish Library’s annual Comic Con

DENHAM SPRINGS – For a few hours in Denham Springs, comic book characters came to life.
Pop culture lovers of all ages donned the costumes of their favorite fictional characters for a fun-filled day of games, scavenger hunts, comic books, guest panelists, and more during the Livingston Parish Library’s Comic Con event on Saturday, March 5.
Visitors packed the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch in celebration of their favorite fandoms at an event that was free and open to the public. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
The local event started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015 but quickly grew in popularity, forcing library leaders to turn the program into its own event. Now, Comic Con is one of the library’s biggest single-day draws.
And this year’s event carried even more meaning than years’ past.
Saturday’s event marked the first Comic Con at the library since 2020 — not to mention the library’s biggest event since before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the state and the nation. Last year’s Comic Con was converted to a virtual format, along with nearly all of the library’s programming.
Kyla Robertson, head of youth services for the library system and lead organizer for the event, said it was “extremely important” to library leaders to bring back the popular event. Dressed in the famous Victorian costume of Mary Poppins, Robertson said libraries — like the beloved Poppins — bring people together “in different and magical ways.”
“The reason I’m dressed as Mary Poppins is because Mary Poppins brought a family together in different and magical ways, and that’s what libraries do,” Robertson said. “That is our goal for today to give everyone a safe outlet to come together and celebrate what they’re passionate about.”
For this year’s Comic Con, attendees were able to participate in a variety of games and activities, interact with local authors and illustrators, or cosplay as their favorite comic book, movie, and television show characters.
Costumes were not required to attend but encouraged, and many took advantage of the chance to dress as their favorite characters from comic books, teen novels, movies, and other types of media.
Visitors took many photos in their elaborate costumes, either striking their character’s signature pose or simply smiling for a normal picture.
There was Sally from the Tim Burton film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” There was Sailor Moon and Ochaco Uraraka, two beloved Japanese anime characters. Danielle Durr, manager of the Watson Branch, patron dressed in the robes of Gryffindor as Hermione Granger from the “Harry Potter” series.
And there were numerous visitors who came as Spider-Man.
Caleb Miley and his son, Fisher, arrived as different iterations of the friendly neighborhood superhero, inspired by the recent blockbuster film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Along with another web-shooting visitor, the three recreated the famous Spider-Man meme in which three versions of the hero point at one another while standing in a circle.
When asked if his suit — a red skin-tight onesie — was comfortable, Miley had a quick response.
“Absolutely not,” he said with a laugh.
Comic Con 2020 consisted of a series of scheduled events and activities that included author discussions and a costume contest.
One of the headlining speakers was Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer who has penned several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels.
A New Orleans native, Gray discussed her writing process and how she creates stories for characters in the wildly popular franchise in addition to signing copies of her work.
Along with Gray, Comic Con featured another New York Times bestselling author and his lovable canine pal. Dion Leonard, a seasoned ultramarathon runner, shared the miraculous story of how he and his dog, Gobi, met during a 155-mile race through the Gobi Desert in China.
In front of a packed room, Leonard recalled how Gobi followed him “step for step” during his trek over the Tian Shan Mountains, across massive sand dunes, through yurt villages, and the black sands of the Gobi Desert. Gobi, who lay comfortably in a small bed during the presentation, kept pace with Leonard for nearly 80 miles of the marathon.
During his presentation, Leonard showed several photographs and videos of Gobi during the run and of their reunion after Gobi went missing, drawing many laughs from the audience.
“We were together from that moment on,” Leonard said.
In addition to the author discussions, there was a Kligon storytime, a Pokemon scavenger hunt, a performance by the Japanese anime cover band The Suzaku 7, an informative discussion from the Louisiana Cosplayers, and a costume contest.
People also packed the library’s Idea Lab, where they were allowed to use a 3D printing machine, a button maker, and a virtual reality system.
Between scheduled events, attendees took part in on-going activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, graphic artists, and more. People were also able to purchase comics and memorabilia from local vendors.
One teen, dressed in a black and white outfit with matching face paint, remarked at the joy she saw on everyone’s faces.
“Everyone is just so happy here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.