The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The pick-up will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. Those coming to the pick-up must bring a picture ID. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston Parish residence, and proof of income.
For more information, call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Organized many years ago, the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the church and in Livingston Parish.
