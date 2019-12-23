DENHAM SPRINGS -- Hundreds of deputies gathered at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office training center, which was filled with thousands of presents stuffed in large plastic bags.
All were dressed in their LPSO jackets as they chatted amongst themselves, though some added red Santa Claus hats to highlight the spirit of the occasion. Many sipped coffee and munched on breakfast, a last-minute boost of energy for the busy day ahead.
And it was definitely going to be busy.
A little before 8 a.m., deputies and their families gathered around Sheriff Jason Ard, who was leading his eighth consecutive Christmas Crusade. Wearing a bright red sweatshirt, Ard thanked his deputies for volunteering their time to the cause and stressed the importance of the program, one he said the Livingston Parish community has come to embrace.
“This is a chance for us to connect with the community,” Ard said.
It was another successful, record-breaking year.
The Christmas wish lists of hundreds of families came true when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office delivered thousands of presents to conclude Sheriff Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade on Friday, Dec. 20.
The annual Christmas Crusade has provided gifts to children from low-income families in Livingston Parish for more than three decades. The program, which started under former Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine in 1987, has picked up steam in recent years with Jason Ard and his wife Erica running the show.
Since Ard became sheriff in 2012, the program has given presents to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. This year’s Crusade made the holiday wishes of more than 1,400 children from more than 600 families come true — all delivered by deputies, lieutenants, detectives, and other LPSO employees volunteering their time, Ard said.
“This is all on their own time, and they look forward to it,” Ard said. “Even some of the deputies who are working will stop by and grab toys and make a few deliveries. We’ve never really had to even ask people to help.”
The Christmas Crusade is a culmination of a two-month process that begins in October, when Erica Ard begins purchasing presents. Starting after Thanksgiving, LPSO volunteers spend their weekends standing outside of local Walmarts and Bass Pro Shops, where people of all ages donate gifts and money to the Crusade.
Once all the gifts are brought to the LPSO training center, Erica Ard and her team begins sorting them out and loading them in large heavy-duty bags, usually finishing up just hours before delivery day.
It can be a long — and, at times, stressful — process, but one that Erica Ard said she wouldn’t trade for anything.
“It’s amazing… and very rewarding,” she said in a recent interview with The News.
It all came to fruition last Friday, when deputies delivered gifts to all corners of the parish, from Denham Springs to Albany and all points in between. An entire radio channel was dedicated to the Christmas Crusade, with deputies calling Erica Ard throughout the day to inform her of their successful deliveries.
Each bag they brought was filled with gifts for boys and girls up to 12 years of age. A slip of paper was attached to each bag bearing the city and address, the parents’ name, a description of the house, a phone number, and which deputy was bringing the bag. It also listed the names of the children in the house receiving gifts and what gifts they were receiving.
“We have a system,” said Erica Ard, who sat behind a computer marking off houses as “delivered” once she received word from deputies.
“It’s pretty amazing to watch in action,” Sheriff Ard said. “We’ve been doing it for so long, we have a routine now.”
LPSO employees hit the road a little after 8:30 a.m., their police units loaded with gifts. For some, the Crusade has become their own Christmas tradition, one they have marked on their calendars every year.
Major Alden Thomasson has participated in the program all 32 years it’s been held. For the last eight years, he along with his wife Detective Shana Thomasson and Gary Varnado, of Varnado & Son’s Towing, have brought presents to Eastover Estates, a predominantly-Hispanic neighborhood located off La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs.
This year, the trio delivered gifts to 56 houses, needing about three hours to complete the run. Varnado drove them around the neighborhood while Major Thomasson checked out houses one by one. In the back of the truck, Det. Thomasson sorted through the pile of gifts that in some places were three bags high.
“We usually can do two neighborhoods, but this year we could only do one,” Shana Thomasson said. “It seems like we get more and more every year.”
The three slowly made their way through the neighborhood, going from house to house as they were greeted by children eager for a glimpse into their bag of Christmas presents. Many of the children and parents thanked them many times over for their act of kindness, ending each brief exchange with a “Merry Christmas.”
‘Y’all are the best,” one boy said after peaking inside his family’s bag of presents.
