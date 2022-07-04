In the annual battle between cops and firefighters, the top trophy went to the boys in blue.
Cops emerged victorious in the annual hot dog eating contest hosted by Le Chien Brewing Company, located in Denham Springs, during its all-day Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3.
The inaugural contest was held last year, with firefighters winning first place. But this year, cops got their revenge, besting the firefighters in the 10-minute competition.
Along with the hot dog eating contest, Le Chien’s celebration included a dunking booth, live music, and plenty of food and drinks. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Denham Springs Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.