LIVINGSTON -- The work of school counselors knows no bounds.
They listen to students’ concerns, work with them to reach their goals, mediate conflicts between students and teachers, and even help students get through issues at home.
This month, they were recognized for all that they do.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 3-7 as “National School Counseling Week” in the parish during a ceremony at the Central Office on Monday, Feb. 3.
Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), National School Counseling Week aims to bring “public attention to the contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do,” according to a press release.
National School Counseling Week highlighted the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career following high schools.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program, Murphy said.
But what they do extends far beyond the classroom, Murphy pointed out during the ceremony.
“Counselors aren’t just counselors,” Murphy said. “They’re everything else. I don’t think we can ever repay the impact you have on our children everyday.
“I want you to know we truly appreciate you. You are the closest link to some of our most troubled children in the parish who just want help and someone to turn to. You are that person they turn to, and you make a difference.”
Madeline Sampey, counselor at Southside Junior High, led those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the ceremony before Becky Reeves, counselor at North Corbin Junior High, read the proclamation that Murphy later signed.
Staci Polozola, LPPS career and technical education coordinator as well as a former school counselor, also lauded the room of counselors for the work they do on a daily basis.
“There is not a more favorite space that I miss than that counselor’s chair,” she said. “Those skills never go away, so take them with you. You’ll be remembered with those students long after you’re gone.”
Murphy’s proclamation cited school counselors for a number of things they do, such as:
- Being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents
- Working in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world
- Focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development
- Working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic, and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide participated in the week’s festivities, with many schools hosted special events and activities to call attention to the benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.
As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, the Livingston Parish Public Schools honored all of its school counselors.
