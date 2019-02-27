WALKER -- Students at North Corbin Elementary recently delivered a two-word message to first responders — “thank you.”

“Thank you for protecting the Livingston Parish area,” one student said.

“Thank you for protecting us from people when they steal from us,” said another.

“Thank you for helping people when they get in a wreck,” said a third.

NCE students in Ladonna Long’s second-grade class thanked first responders of all kinds for their service in and around the Livingston Parish area during an appreciation breakfast on Friday, Feb. 22.

During the ceremony, Long’s students read letters they wrote themselves before presenting them to first responders, which included police officers, firefighters, medics and sheriff’s deputies. A breakfast was served to all following the ceremony, courtesy of the Walker High Hospitality Club and Carter’s Supermarket.

This is the second year Long has put on the event, which she said is a way for students to see first responders in a positive light instead of only in times of “tragedy and negativity.”

“We couldn’t do our job without all of you doing your job,” Long told first responders. “In the world we live in today, a lot of kids see [first responders] in a negative light, but we want to show them that it’s positive.”

At North Corbin Elementary, there are around 50 parents who are first responders, Long said, including several in her class.

One of Long’s students, Khloe Lipscomb, actually read two letters during the ceremony — one to her father, James Lipscomb, and another to her grandfather, Randy Lipscomb, both of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

To her father, Khloe said: “When you go to work, I always think you are going to get hurt, but you say you’re not going to. It makes me happy when you make sure people are safe and follow the law.”

To her grandfather — or “Papa” as she called him — Khloe said: “I feel safe because I know you’re out there watching over me and all my friends. You’re a great example for the other officers to follow.”

Khloe fell into her father’s arms after giving him she letter she wrote, one of many touching moments during the ceremony.

Several agencies were represented at Friday’s appreciation breakfast, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Denham Springs Fire Department, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. George Fire Department, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.