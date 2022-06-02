DEMCO announced $55,000 in scholarship funding for the 2022-23 academic year during its annual meeting on Saturday, May 14.
Twenty-two DEMCO-member eligible students were randomly selected from a pool of 247 applicants for this year’s random drawing from the cooperative’s seven-parish service area: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana.
All of the scholarship recipients plan to attend one of five Louisiana colleges: LSU, Louisiana Tech University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University, and University of Louisiana Monroe.
“DEMCO is happy to continue a legacy of support to member families through this program,” said David Latona, vice president of communications and governmental affairs. “In support of our seventh cooperative principle ‘Concern for Community,’ DEMCO is glad to contribute to the success of these member-students as they seek to continue their education at the next level.”
Since its inception, the DEMCO scholarship program has provided scholarships to 361 DEMCO member students, a total investment of $903,153. Winners are selected by a randomized drawing at the DEMCO Annual Meeting held each year in May.
DEMCO scholarship funds are not taken from normal operating funds. Through legislative changes made in 1993, unclaimed checks are allowed to remain in a general scholarship fund to assist co-op member-students within the DEMCO service area rather than forwarding the monies to the state’s general treasury fund.
Listed below are DEMCO Scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year:
Attending Louisiana State University
Benjamin McKenzie
Brice Heflin
Ethan Songy
Jared Browning
Connor Cassels
Kennedy Martin
Matthew Lass
Morgan Miller
Shea Lee
Attending Louisiana Tech University
Emily Armand
Brady Burns
Whitney LeBlanc
Attending Southeastern Louisiana University
Madison Boudreaux
Aiden Griffis
Anna Dale
Gage Landry
Watson Rogers
Madelyn Belcher
Attending Southern University
Jonan Wade
Nicholas Muse
Mia English
Attending University of Louisiana Monroe
Gaven Snyder
