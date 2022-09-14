DEMCO

DEMCO

 David Gray | The News

DEMCO is inviting 9th and 10th grade DEMCO member-students to apply for the class of 2023 Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program (YCAP).

Students will be selected to participate from the seven parishes served by DEMCO: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana.

