DEMCO is inviting 9th and 10th grade DEMCO member-students to apply for the class of 2023 Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program (YCAP).
Students will be selected to participate from the seven parishes served by DEMCO: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana.
Designed to educate and promote understanding of the cooperative business model, guiding principles, and practices, YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational opportunity. It is organized and sponsored by DEMCO, a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative.
“Youth programs have always been a very important part of DEMCO community outreach,” said Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager, in a statement. “Investing in youth demonstrates our commitment to co-op members, education, and the communities we serve.”
YCAP aims to foster positive ideas and values among youth, to learn about cooperatives, our governance, and business principles.
“YCAP program objectives are to educate and promote the cooperative way of doing business, while also providing a fun learning experience for students to enhance leadership, problem-solving and interpersonal relationship skills,” said Chanon Martin, community relations specialist.
Program participation requires ambassadors to participate in a total of four meetings during the spring 2023 semester. Meetings are scheduled for 5-6 p.m. at the DEMCO Headquarters location at 16262 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739.
One off-campus service project and its location are to be determined. An end of the year banquet is scheduled May 2, 2023.
