DEMCO has announced the names of the five students who will participate in its Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, Class of 2023.
YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational program for 9th-grade and 10th-grade DEMCO member-students.
“A cooperative does more than provide electricity – we truly power the communities we serve – and the ambassadors will learn that through their participation in his program,” said David Latona, DEMCO vice president of marketing and member services.
DEMCO student ambassadors will learn about rural electrification, cooperatives, cooperative governance, and the seven cooperative business principles. The program will conclude with the students working on a community service project.
The five YCAP student ambassadors are Amiyah Chaney, Central High School; Amari Langley, University View Academy; Mackenzie Langley, Northeast High School; Sophia Macias, Episcopal School; and Nathan Martin, Ponchatoula High School.
“Workshops, seminars, peer group activities, and a community service project help enhance leadership, problem-solving skills, and interpersonal relationships,” said DEMCO community relations specialist Chanon Martin.
DEMCO also offers an annual essay contest for 11th-grade students and a scholarship program for 12th-grade students. Learn more at DEMCO.org/Community.
“This youth program for 9th and 10th-grade DEMCO member-students is one more way that DEMCO invests in the youth of our community,” Latona said.
