DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a tumultuous four years of high school, the Denham Springs High Class of 2020 made it to the end.
Nearly 500 Denham Springs seniors took home their diplomas following an emotional graduation ceremony in front of friends and family on Friday, June 26.
The ceremony, held on the school’s football field for the first time in years, marked the end of a trying four-year stretch for the local seniors, whose high school experience was bookended by unforeseen circumstances.
These seniors dealt with the Great Flood of 2016 in their first semester as high schoolers and then the coronavirus pandemic in their last. Seniors also lost three of their fellow classmates, who were recognized during the ceremony.
This led many seniors to take up the moniker “The Cursed Class,” though Principal Wes Howard encouraged the class to be grateful for the trials it faced — and ultimately overcame.
“These past four years have not been your curse,” Howard said. “They’ve been your crucible.”
Along with Howard, the ceremony included remarks from seniors Kate Thompson, Caedan May, Katie Howard, Sophie Faircloth, and Emily Kolb. It also included the recognition of honors graduates, the presentation of awards, and the awarding of diplomas.
Listed below are the names of all Denham Springs High graduates this year.
Denham Springs High Class of 2020
Jesi Spencer Achord
Alexandra Gail Ackoury
Kenneth Cooper Brock Acord
Craig Anthony Acosta
Serendipidy Adams
David Lee Aime
Noah Reagan Alexander
Makail Grace Allmand
Kyleigh Nevaeh Amato
Anna Jeanne Ambeau
Alexis Nicole Archer
Angelina Kalani Arenas
Tyler Landon Authement
Aslyn Grace Averett
Bennett Joseph Averett
Triston Michael Averette
Adam Azmi
Caleb Michael Babineau
Brandon Anh-Vu Banh
Ainsley Gabrielle Barker
Skylor McArthur Barton
Brant Christopher Batty
Mason James Baudoin
Caleb Michael Bauers
Rory Denese Bauers
Bradley Scott Baxter
Angelina Raine Beadle
Jasmine Iman Bell
Brayden Michael Bencaz
Kaydon Shamar Berard
Camille Elizabeth Berthelot
Marco Lamar Bickham
Clark Edwards Dela Pena
Birmingham
Reagan Noelle Black
Angel Renee Blanchard
Candace Leigh Blanchard
Corbyn D'Ann Blouin
Dawson Bryan Blount
Isabel Rene'e Bond
Gregory Jaden Bonvillain
Kailynn Reine Boudreaux
Hunter Joseph Bourg
Julia Clarice Bradley
Joshua Caleb Braud
Nathan Paul Breaux
Grant Davis Bresee
Ashlyn Victoria Brown
Trelan Lee Brown
Gueslee Marie Brownell
Darra Reann Browning
Justin Tyler Browning
Constence Centell Brue
Caleb Lawson Bryan
Landon James Buchanan
Tristen Michael Bueche
David Ray Bunch
Tyler Courtland Burkett
Emily Marie Burley
Joss Hayden Burns
Courtney Tyler Burt
Corey Mason Bush
Savannah L K Callaway
Grace Elizabeth Cambre
Axel Campuzano
Juan Carlos Canales
Ivett Carbajal-Soriano
Morgan Lea Carpenter
Lizbet Gomez Carranza
Cameron Joseph Carter
Kody Glynn Carter
Savannah Rayne Carter
Tristan Angelle Carter
Dylan Kayde Carty
Jeffery Randall Cavin
Cameron Jewel Chadwick
Dawson Michael Chavez
Kandis Jena Chavez
William Claude Chevalier
Joshua Chiasson
Mattie Ann Chopin
Josiah David Clark
Haley Camille Clement
Parker John Cloy
Peyton Michael Cloy
Destiny Rose Cobillas-Graham
Raymie Bronwyn Cochran
Cade Patrick Cole
Madelynn Cheri Cole
Anna Nicole Collins
Decarlo Jireh Collins
Mallory MacKara Colson
Jonathan Dwayne Connor
Julia Frances Connor
Alicia Conpean
Drake O'Conner Coupel
Kami Alyse Cox
Ian Alexander Crawford
Connor Michael Croghan
Carly Noel Cruise
Bobby Jacob Cummings
Cade Stephen Curtis
Calli Ra'Chel Curtis
Emily Marie Daigle
Francesca Marie Dantoni
Timothy Wyatt Dartez
Breanna Lynn David
Brooklyn Rayne Davis
Christian Elise Davis
Destini Ernetria Davis
Gabrielle Christian Davis
Hayden John Davis
Gabriel Goulart De Borba
Josie Alaine Dean
Brooklyn Abigayle DeBate
Taylor Renee Delaney
Conner Jacob Delatte
Zoey Ariana Delgado
Matthew Joseph Denino
Farrah Ashley Deshotel
Rosa Maria Diaz-Araque
Kelvin Alexander Diaz-Mendez
Dalton Davis Diez
Mallorie Anne Digirolamo
Matthew Ronald Ding
Jordan Makayla Dingler
Tyler Tyrell Donahue
Alexander Macrae Donze
Morgan Elizabeth Doucet
Jade Angel Dragon-Hayden
Carly Meghan Drennan
Christel Rae Dugas
Micah Joseph Dugas
Tristan Thomas Duhe'
Paige Elizabeth Duncan
Breyuna Marie Dunn
William Dunnelle Dunn
Nathan Joseph Dupont
Nicholas Adam Dupont
Katherine Olivia Dupre
Cameren Raoul Dupree
Cartrisha Donell Dyson
Phillip Michael Earnhart
Elian Hunter Einhorn
Aaron Elphick
Ethan Elphick
Colby Michael Elrod
Emma Catherine Elsea
Savannah Renee Erie
Benjamin Thomas Eunice
Landon Joseph Evans
Matthew Keyton Evans
Meagan Tyler Ezell
Sydney Elise Fairchild
Sophie Katherine Faircloth
Carson Kate Farber
Lily Catherine Farias
Athena Rose Fauvelle
Ethan Daniel Flake
Lakin Alexis Fletcher
Alaina Grace Fontenot
Baylee Lynn Fontenot
Devon Michael Fontenot
Camryn John Demarcus Fortier
Victoria Ann Fortier
Audrey Leigh Foster
Blake Thomas Fourrier
Devon Ross Frame
Caleb Christopher Franklin
Arianna Michelle Freeman
Molli Elizabeth Fuentes
Landon Kole Gage
Daelynn Blanche Galloway
Jalonn Michael Gant
Ashley Marye Garcia
Hannah Louise Gary
Madalyn Ann Gautreaux
Cory Daniel Gayle
Grace Elizabeth Genre
Kadynn Ashton Germain
Casey Shaye Gibson
Damien Anthony Gilpin
Emily Elizabeth Gines
Loren Rebekah Glasscock
Joseph Kade Gomez
Samantha Rae Goodrich
James Allen Gould
Le'Anna Marie Graham
Jordan Alexis Granier
Laura Avery Graves
Cheyenne Deanna Grayer
Peyton Chambless Guice
Jada Ryan Guidroz
Robert Dale Guidry
Dawson Kristopher Guillot
Stone Manning Guillot
Alexis Elizabeth Guinn
Katelynn Marie Guy
Rachel Dashae Hagan
Colton Travis Hale
Brennan Patrick Hall
Jaycee Lynn Hammac
Adrianna Marie Hampton
Alexander Leslie Harris
Hardy Hugh Harris
Ian Patrick Harris
Allen Jordan Hart
Mikayla Nicole Hatch
Evalyn Elizabeth Haymon
Katie Amelia Held
Jacob Lewis Henderson
Jordan Allen Hennigan
Bryan Enrique Hernandez-Taylor
James Conelly Herrin
Brandon Michael Hilbun
Peyton Joseph Hollier
Reece Bryant Hollier
Adaesia Destini Hollis
Austyn Layne Hollomon
Piper Elizabeth Holmes
Sarah Elizabeth Honeycutt
Ashetyn Danielle Hood
Ryan Lee Horn
Hayden Chadwick Horne
Kateland Noel Howard
Anna Louise Howell
Madilynn Mcall Howell
Cheyenne Michelle Hughes
Nathan Ray Hunt
Kaitlyn Marie Hyde
Emma Marie Hymel
Cesar Jobhany Ibarra
Miah Bella Ibarra
Athena Marie Idong
Alfred Horace Iles
Sydney Taylor Jacobs
Ethan Del Jacobsen
Arevel Vyone James
Whitney Lenis James
Jaylen Micheal Jenkins
Aubrey Elizabeth Johnson
Austin Samuel Johnson
Brandon Charles Johnson
Brant Cameron Johnson
Brynn Ann Johnson
Cameron Lamon Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Janazia Tatiyana Tyrahneshia- Johnson
Karlie Kay Johnson
Mason Lane Johnson
Christopher Allen Jones
Kennedy Elizabeth Jones
Madison Grace Jones
Rebekah June Jones
Tyrone McPherson Jones
Laynie Adelle Jordan
Noah Armando Juan
Simran Kamboj
Joseph Elija Katzenmeyer
Emily Michelle Kearley
Kaden Gage Keller
Curran David Kelly
Trent Mikael Kelly
Courtney Ann Kenyon
Lance Joseph Kerry
Elijah Tyree Key
Dayana Noelle Kimble
Alyssa Nicole King
Kennedy Rae King
Emily Lane Kolb
Avery Micah LaCombe
Sunny Brooke Ladner
Emily Elizabeth Landry
Grant Andrew Latil
Jaslyn Diane Latil
Brianna Nicole Laurent
Allie Madison Laws
Camryn Angelle LeBlanc
Brayli Elizabeth Lee
Makayla Renee Lee
Evan Scott Lege
Madison Brooke Levert
River Josiah Lewis
Payton Brooke Limbers
Edwin Said Lopez-Aparicio
Emily Claire Lougon
Ethan Joseph Lovell
Luke Jeffrey Lunsford
Paige Nicole Luquette
Mary Katherine Holland-Mabry
Allen Michael Mackiewicz
Dilan Lee Mallett
Catherine Theresa Manning
Faith Elizabeth Manuel
Michael Pearce Many
Grace Elaine Martin
Jada Chantelle Martin
Jackson Paul Martone
Nicholas Scott Martone
Caedan Issac May
Marissa Michelle McAlexander
Brandon Shay Mccaa
Aubrey Marie McElroy
Wyatt Andrew McGee
Chavaughn Christian McGowan
Justen A'ries McKinnis
Kaitlyn Claire McLaughlin
Carl Joseph Mclin
Chasadie-Lyn Marie McMillan
Makayla Anne McNaughton
Bailey Ann McQuiddy
Madison Michelle McRae
Elise Kathleen McRight
Gabriel Beatrice Mejia
Philip Alexander Melancon
Kimberly Jana Melara
Madison Nicolle Menard
Andres Mencos Quinonez
Isabella Marie Michelli
Braden Alexander Miller
Jade Alexandra Miller
Madison Lynne Miller
Sage Nicole Mitchell
Tasharia Nijaii Mitchell
Leo Cruz Montanez
Brooke Laney Montgomery
Tressa Arial Moody
Jonah Slade Morgan
Alexander Scott Morrison
Bryanna Theresa Morse
Clayton Grant Murry
Jade Victoria Murtes
Trenishia Sharne' Muse
Alexis Nicole Musso
Joshua Charles Nelson
Shelton John Neptune
Andy Hoang Nguyen
Jason Bui Nguyen
Nicole Huynh Nguyen
Carlee Grace Normand
David Brett Norton
Nicholas Lestat Norton
Kaitlyn Rae O'Bryant
Kaylee Olean Oliver
Ella Jane Otken
Kaylen Raquel Ozuna Jimenez
Jada Tambriasia Page
Cara Noelle Palmintier
Skylar Paige Palmintier
Lela Mechelle Parker
Remy Genevieve Parker
Hagen Joseph Parra
Gabrielle Renay Parsons
Jamyiria Briel Payne
Amaris Perez
Jacob Wayne Perkins
Christian Anthony Perschall
Hannah Jeriana Phillips
Brooke Elizabeth Phipps
Bayleigh Marie Picard
Brennen Gage Pittman
Taylor Bryce Plauche'
Katie Marie Preston
Kellie Nicole Price
Lauren Elizabeth Price
Wes Patrick Price
Ethan Christopher Puffer
Colten Pulley
Madison Noel Pultz
Michael Alegrado Quisido
Haley Sierra Radley
Maria Alondra Ramirez
Nathan Daniel Ranel
Jarred Roussell Ratcliff
Nicholas Jason Ratner
Josiah Raymond
Dawson Shane Redd
Erginae Marie Reese
Ainsley Morgan Reeves
Luke Samuel Restivo
Malik Tyvion Rheams
Kassi Rice
Ja'Dazia Keana Ruby Richard
Cale Michael Richards
Chandra Anyaele Richardson
Kendra Ayannah Riley
Camrin Paul Ritchie
Axel Imanol Rivera
Eneida Vanessa Rivera
Kenadi Kachelle Roach
Alex Michael Rodeillat
Ashley Morgan Rodgers
Jared Matthew Rodrigue
Makayla Brooke Rodrigue
Gabriela Azeneth Rodriguez
Kala Guadalupe Rodriguez
Claudia Lizbeth Romero
Brooke Madison Rouyea
Timothy Gordon Rowland
Chloe Alexandria Roy
Kaitlyn Michelle Roy
Celia Arlene Saldana
Collin Ross Sanders
Zachery Daniel Sauce
Mason Joseph Saucier
Carole Katherine Scardina
Austin Lee Schaller
Olivia Leah Schaller
Justin Kenneth Scott
Claire Marie Segura
Keidy Raquel Sevilla
Lavonte Iverson Sewire
Haley Breann Shatswell
Megan Desiree' Shaw
Christopher Neil Shirey
Aimee Renae Shoalmire
Jasmine Lynacia-Ann Shropshire
Jamie Lee Sibley
Javon Nicklos Silas
Hayden Cole Sills
Samuel David Silverman
Stephen Ray Sims
Brandon Dale Smith
Danay Nicole Smith
Ethan Pryale Smith
Gabreella Nikole Smith
Gage Kirkpatrick Smith
Jade Alexis Smith
Kenzie Raquel Smith
Morgan Claire Smith
Susannah Marie Smith
Vivia Lane Smith
Braydan Gabriel Spedale
Amanda Elizabeth Spence
Colette Elise Stafford
Zachary Garrison Stark
James Marion Stephens
David Douglas Stiteler
Naomi Lynne Stokes
Lillian Rayne Stone
Ian Michael Sumrall
Deybis Dagoberto Sura
Ethan James Swilley
James Garrett Sylvest
Jasmine Patricia Tarver
Caleb Myles Tate
Alexa Leigh Territo
Breanna Nikole Theriot
Aniya Mequel Thomas
Jabarius Rene Thomas
Meagan Elizabeth Thomas
Robyne La'Shae Thomas
Katherine Lane Thompson
Shaylea Celeste Thompson
Lake Tyler Thorburn
Benjamin Ryan Tipton
Alex Trochez
Aidan Joseph Varnado
Madelyn Rose Vaughn
Emily Grace Verzosa
Caleb Anthony Viator
Haley Ann Villneuve
Ally Marie Vines
Brandon Mikel Walker
Randy James Ward
Blade Nathaniel Warr
Lane Andrew Watts
Emma Grace Webb
Breanna Denise Weber
Lainey Noel Weber
Ricky Ray Wesley
Logan Michael Whittington
James Ethan Wilds
Abigail Gwin Williams
Alyssa Era Williams
Amber Shani' Williams
Brandy Brinesha Williams
Ja'Mya Chyde' Williams
Katlyn Marie Williams
Kyle James Williams
Brinley Anne Williamson
Brittany Nicole Williamson
Floyd Howard Willis
D'Kira Riche Wilson
Dakota Ray Wilson
Dalvin Alan Wilson
Megan Louise Wollfarth
Presley Joyce Woodward
Alexander Wayne Wright
Anthony Ray Wright
Justin Anthony Wroblewski
Ryals Samuel Wygant
Morgan Elizabeth Yarbrough
Mckenzie Claire Yates
Austin Tyler Young
Hadley Holt Zachary
Jase Michael Zachary
Jacob Alan Zdrazil
Tanner Lee Zeppuhar
Preston Joseph Zimmerle
