DSHS Class of 2020
Buy Now

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Denham Springs High School Class of 2020 was held on the school’s football field on Friday, June 26, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a tumultuous four years of high school, the Denham Springs High Class of 2020 made it to the end.

Nearly 500 Denham Springs seniors took home their diplomas following an emotional graduation ceremony in front of friends and family on Friday, June 26.

The ceremony, held on the school’s football field for the first time in years, marked the end of a trying four-year stretch for the local seniors, whose high school experience was bookended by unforeseen circumstances.

These seniors dealt with the Great Flood of 2016 in their first semester as high schoolers and then the coronavirus pandemic in their last. Seniors also lost three of their fellow classmates, who were recognized during the ceremony.

This led many seniors to take up the moniker “The Cursed Class,” though Principal Wes Howard encouraged the class to be grateful for the trials it faced — and ultimately overcame.

“These past four years have not been your curse,” Howard said. “They’ve been your crucible.”

Along with Howard, the ceremony included remarks from seniors Kate Thompson, Caedan May, Katie Howard, Sophie Faircloth, and Emily Kolb. It also included the recognition of honors graduates, the presentation of awards, and the awarding of diplomas.

Listed below are the names of all Denham Springs High graduates this year.

Denham Springs High Class of 2020

Jesi Spencer Achord

Alexandra Gail Ackoury

Kenneth Cooper Brock Acord

Craig Anthony Acosta

Serendipidy Adams

David Lee Aime

Noah Reagan Alexander

Makail Grace Allmand

Kyleigh Nevaeh Amato

Anna Jeanne Ambeau

Alexis Nicole Archer

Angelina Kalani Arenas

Tyler Landon Authement

Aslyn Grace Averett

Bennett Joseph Averett

Triston Michael Averette

Adam Azmi

Caleb Michael Babineau

Brandon Anh-Vu Banh

Ainsley Gabrielle Barker

Skylor McArthur Barton

Brant Christopher Batty

Mason James Baudoin

Caleb Michael Bauers

Rory Denese Bauers

Bradley Scott Baxter

Angelina Raine Beadle

Jasmine Iman Bell

Brayden Michael Bencaz

Kaydon Shamar Berard

Camille Elizabeth Berthelot

Marco Lamar Bickham

Clark Edwards Dela Pena

Birmingham

Reagan Noelle Black

Angel Renee Blanchard

Candace Leigh Blanchard

Corbyn D'Ann Blouin

Dawson Bryan Blount

Isabel Rene'e Bond

Gregory Jaden Bonvillain

Kailynn Reine Boudreaux

Hunter Joseph Bourg

Julia Clarice Bradley

Joshua Caleb Braud

Nathan Paul Breaux

Grant Davis Bresee

Ashlyn Victoria Brown

Trelan Lee Brown

Gueslee Marie Brownell

Darra Reann Browning

Justin Tyler Browning

Constence Centell Brue

Caleb Lawson Bryan

Landon James Buchanan

Tristen Michael Bueche

David Ray Bunch

Tyler Courtland Burkett

Emily Marie Burley

Joss Hayden Burns

Courtney Tyler Burt

Corey Mason Bush

Savannah L K Callaway

Grace Elizabeth Cambre

Axel Campuzano

Juan Carlos Canales

Ivett Carbajal-Soriano

Morgan Lea Carpenter

Lizbet Gomez Carranza

Cameron Joseph Carter

Kody Glynn Carter

Savannah Rayne Carter

Tristan Angelle Carter

Dylan Kayde Carty

Jeffery Randall Cavin

Cameron Jewel Chadwick

Dawson Michael Chavez

Kandis Jena Chavez

William Claude Chevalier

Joshua Chiasson

Mattie Ann Chopin

Josiah David Clark

Haley Camille Clement

Parker John Cloy

Peyton Michael Cloy

Destiny Rose Cobillas-Graham

Raymie Bronwyn Cochran

Cade Patrick Cole

Madelynn Cheri Cole

Anna Nicole Collins

Decarlo Jireh Collins

Mallory MacKara Colson

Jonathan Dwayne Connor

Julia Frances Connor

Alicia Conpean

Drake O'Conner Coupel

Kami Alyse Cox

Ian Alexander Crawford

Connor Michael Croghan

Carly Noel Cruise

Bobby Jacob Cummings

Cade Stephen Curtis

Calli Ra'Chel Curtis

Emily Marie Daigle

Francesca Marie Dantoni

Timothy Wyatt Dartez

Breanna Lynn David

Brooklyn Rayne Davis

Christian Elise Davis

Destini Ernetria Davis

Gabrielle Christian Davis

Hayden John Davis

Gabriel Goulart De Borba

Josie Alaine Dean

Brooklyn Abigayle DeBate

Taylor Renee Delaney

Conner Jacob Delatte

Zoey Ariana Delgado

Matthew Joseph Denino

Farrah Ashley Deshotel

Rosa Maria Diaz-Araque

Kelvin Alexander Diaz-Mendez

Dalton Davis Diez

Mallorie Anne Digirolamo

Matthew Ronald Ding

Jordan Makayla Dingler

Tyler Tyrell Donahue

Alexander Macrae Donze

Morgan Elizabeth Doucet

Jade Angel Dragon-Hayden

Carly Meghan Drennan

Christel Rae Dugas

Micah Joseph Dugas

Tristan Thomas Duhe'

Paige Elizabeth Duncan

Breyuna Marie Dunn

William Dunnelle Dunn

Nathan Joseph Dupont

Nicholas Adam Dupont

Katherine Olivia Dupre

Cameren Raoul Dupree

Cartrisha Donell Dyson

Phillip Michael Earnhart

Elian Hunter Einhorn

Aaron Elphick

Ethan Elphick

Colby Michael Elrod

Emma Catherine Elsea

Savannah Renee Erie

Benjamin Thomas Eunice

Landon Joseph Evans

Matthew Keyton Evans

Meagan Tyler Ezell

Sydney Elise Fairchild

Sophie Katherine Faircloth

Carson Kate Farber

Lily Catherine Farias

Athena Rose Fauvelle

Ethan Daniel Flake

Lakin Alexis Fletcher

Alaina Grace Fontenot

Baylee Lynn Fontenot

Devon Michael Fontenot

Camryn John Demarcus Fortier

Victoria Ann Fortier

Audrey Leigh Foster

Blake Thomas Fourrier

Devon Ross Frame

Caleb Christopher Franklin

Arianna Michelle Freeman

Molli Elizabeth Fuentes

Landon Kole Gage

Daelynn Blanche Galloway

Jalonn Michael Gant

Ashley Marye Garcia

Hannah Louise Gary

Madalyn Ann Gautreaux

Cory Daniel Gayle

Grace Elizabeth Genre

Kadynn Ashton Germain

Casey Shaye Gibson

Damien Anthony Gilpin

Emily Elizabeth Gines

Loren Rebekah Glasscock

Joseph Kade Gomez

Samantha Rae Goodrich

James Allen Gould

Le'Anna Marie Graham

Jordan Alexis Granier

Laura Avery Graves

Cheyenne Deanna Grayer

Peyton Chambless Guice

Jada Ryan Guidroz

Robert Dale Guidry

Dawson Kristopher Guillot

Stone Manning Guillot

Alexis Elizabeth Guinn

Katelynn Marie Guy

Rachel Dashae Hagan

Colton Travis Hale

Brennan Patrick Hall

Jaycee Lynn Hammac

Adrianna Marie Hampton

Alexander Leslie Harris

Hardy Hugh Harris

Ian Patrick Harris

Allen Jordan Hart

Mikayla Nicole Hatch

Evalyn Elizabeth Haymon

Katie Amelia Held

Jacob Lewis Henderson

Jordan Allen Hennigan

Bryan Enrique Hernandez-Taylor

James Conelly Herrin

Brandon Michael Hilbun

Peyton Joseph Hollier

Reece Bryant Hollier

Adaesia Destini Hollis

Austyn Layne Hollomon

Piper Elizabeth Holmes

Sarah Elizabeth Honeycutt

Ashetyn Danielle Hood

Ryan Lee Horn

Hayden Chadwick Horne

Kateland Noel Howard

Anna Louise Howell

Madilynn Mcall Howell

Cheyenne Michelle Hughes

Nathan Ray Hunt

Kaitlyn Marie Hyde

Emma Marie Hymel

Cesar Jobhany Ibarra

Miah Bella Ibarra

Athena Marie Idong

Alfred Horace Iles

Sydney Taylor Jacobs

Ethan Del Jacobsen

Arevel Vyone James

Whitney Lenis James

Jaylen Micheal Jenkins

Aubrey Elizabeth Johnson

Austin Samuel Johnson

Brandon Charles Johnson

Brant Cameron Johnson

Brynn Ann Johnson

Cameron Lamon Johnson

Dakota Johnson

Janazia Tatiyana Tyrahneshia- Johnson

Karlie Kay Johnson

Mason Lane Johnson

Christopher Allen Jones

Kennedy Elizabeth Jones

Madison Grace Jones

Rebekah June Jones

Tyrone McPherson Jones

Laynie Adelle Jordan

Noah Armando Juan

Simran Kamboj

Joseph Elija Katzenmeyer

Emily Michelle Kearley

Kaden Gage Keller

Curran David Kelly

Trent Mikael Kelly

Courtney Ann Kenyon

Lance Joseph Kerry

Elijah Tyree Key

Dayana Noelle Kimble

Alyssa Nicole King

Kennedy Rae King

Emily Lane Kolb

Avery Micah LaCombe

Sunny Brooke Ladner

Emily Elizabeth Landry

Grant Andrew Latil

Jaslyn Diane Latil

Brianna Nicole Laurent

Allie Madison Laws

Camryn Angelle LeBlanc

Brayli Elizabeth Lee

Makayla Renee Lee

Evan Scott Lege

Madison Brooke Levert

River Josiah Lewis

Payton Brooke Limbers

Edwin Said Lopez-Aparicio

Emily Claire Lougon

Ethan Joseph Lovell

Luke Jeffrey Lunsford

Paige Nicole Luquette

Mary Katherine Holland-Mabry

Allen Michael Mackiewicz

Dilan Lee Mallett

Catherine Theresa Manning

Faith Elizabeth Manuel

Michael Pearce Many

Grace Elaine Martin

Jada Chantelle Martin

Jackson Paul Martone

Nicholas Scott Martone

Caedan Issac May

Marissa Michelle McAlexander

Brandon Shay Mccaa

Aubrey Marie McElroy

Wyatt Andrew McGee

Chavaughn Christian McGowan

Justen A'ries McKinnis

Kaitlyn Claire McLaughlin

Carl Joseph Mclin

Chasadie-Lyn Marie McMillan

Makayla Anne McNaughton

Bailey Ann McQuiddy

Madison Michelle McRae

Elise Kathleen McRight

Gabriel Beatrice Mejia

Philip Alexander Melancon

Kimberly Jana Melara

Madison Nicolle Menard

Andres Mencos Quinonez

Isabella Marie Michelli

Braden Alexander Miller

Jade Alexandra Miller

Madison Lynne Miller

Sage Nicole Mitchell

Tasharia Nijaii Mitchell

Leo Cruz Montanez

Brooke Laney Montgomery

Tressa Arial Moody

Jonah Slade Morgan

Alexander Scott Morrison

Bryanna Theresa Morse

Clayton Grant Murry

Jade Victoria Murtes

Trenishia Sharne' Muse

Alexis Nicole Musso

Joshua Charles Nelson

Shelton John Neptune

Andy Hoang Nguyen

Jason Bui Nguyen

Nicole Huynh Nguyen

Carlee Grace Normand

David Brett Norton

Nicholas Lestat Norton

Kaitlyn Rae O'Bryant

Kaylee Olean Oliver

Ella Jane Otken

Kaylen Raquel Ozuna Jimenez

Jada Tambriasia Page

Cara Noelle Palmintier

Skylar Paige Palmintier

Lela Mechelle Parker

Remy Genevieve Parker

Hagen Joseph Parra

Gabrielle Renay Parsons

Jamyiria Briel Payne

Amaris Perez

Jacob Wayne Perkins

Christian Anthony Perschall

Hannah Jeriana Phillips

Brooke Elizabeth Phipps

Bayleigh Marie Picard

Brennen Gage Pittman

Taylor Bryce Plauche'

Katie Marie Preston

Kellie Nicole Price

Lauren Elizabeth Price

Wes Patrick Price

Ethan Christopher Puffer

Colten Pulley

Madison Noel Pultz

Michael Alegrado Quisido

Haley Sierra Radley

Maria Alondra Ramirez

Nathan Daniel Ranel

Jarred Roussell Ratcliff

Nicholas Jason Ratner

Josiah Raymond

Dawson Shane Redd

Erginae Marie Reese

Ainsley Morgan Reeves

Luke Samuel Restivo

Malik Tyvion Rheams

Kassi Rice

Ja'Dazia Keana Ruby Richard

Cale Michael Richards

Chandra Anyaele Richardson

Kendra Ayannah Riley

Camrin Paul Ritchie

Axel Imanol Rivera

Eneida Vanessa Rivera

Kenadi Kachelle Roach

Alex Michael Rodeillat

Ashley Morgan Rodgers

Jared Matthew Rodrigue

Makayla Brooke Rodrigue

Gabriela Azeneth Rodriguez

Kala Guadalupe Rodriguez

Claudia Lizbeth Romero

Brooke Madison Rouyea

Timothy Gordon Rowland

Chloe Alexandria Roy

Kaitlyn Michelle Roy

Celia Arlene Saldana

Collin Ross Sanders

Zachery Daniel Sauce

Mason Joseph Saucier

Carole Katherine Scardina

Austin Lee Schaller

Olivia Leah Schaller

Justin Kenneth Scott

Claire Marie Segura

Keidy Raquel Sevilla

Lavonte Iverson Sewire

Haley Breann Shatswell

Megan Desiree' Shaw

Christopher Neil Shirey

Aimee Renae Shoalmire

Jasmine Lynacia-Ann Shropshire

Jamie Lee Sibley

Javon Nicklos Silas

Hayden Cole Sills

Samuel David Silverman

Stephen Ray Sims

Brandon Dale Smith

Danay Nicole Smith

Ethan Pryale Smith

Gabreella Nikole Smith

Gage Kirkpatrick Smith

Jade Alexis Smith

Kenzie Raquel Smith

Morgan Claire Smith

Susannah Marie Smith

Vivia Lane Smith

Braydan Gabriel Spedale

Amanda Elizabeth Spence

Colette Elise Stafford

Zachary Garrison Stark

James Marion Stephens

David Douglas Stiteler

Naomi Lynne Stokes

Lillian Rayne Stone

Ian Michael Sumrall

Deybis Dagoberto Sura

Ethan James Swilley

James Garrett Sylvest

Jasmine Patricia Tarver

Caleb Myles Tate

Alexa Leigh Territo

Breanna Nikole Theriot

Aniya Mequel Thomas

Jabarius Rene Thomas

Meagan Elizabeth Thomas

Robyne La'Shae Thomas

Katherine Lane Thompson

Shaylea Celeste Thompson

Lake Tyler Thorburn

Benjamin Ryan Tipton

Alex Trochez

Aidan Joseph Varnado

Madelyn Rose Vaughn

Emily Grace Verzosa

Caleb Anthony Viator

Haley Ann Villneuve

Ally Marie Vines

Brandon Mikel Walker

Randy James Ward

Blade Nathaniel Warr

Lane Andrew Watts

Emma Grace Webb

Breanna Denise Weber

Lainey Noel Weber

Ricky Ray Wesley

Logan Michael Whittington

James Ethan Wilds

Abigail Gwin Williams

Alyssa Era Williams

Amber Shani' Williams

Brandy Brinesha Williams

Ja'Mya Chyde' Williams

Katlyn Marie Williams

Kyle James Williams

Brinley Anne Williamson

Brittany Nicole Williamson

Floyd Howard Willis

D'Kira Riche Wilson

Dakota Ray Wilson

Dalvin Alan Wilson

Megan Louise Wollfarth

Presley Joyce Woodward

Alexander Wayne Wright

Anthony Ray Wright

Justin Anthony Wroblewski

Ryals Samuel Wygant

Morgan Elizabeth Yarbrough

Mckenzie Claire Yates

Austin Tyler Young

Hadley Holt Zachary

Jase Michael Zachary

Jacob Alan Zdrazil

Tanner Lee Zeppuhar

Preston Joseph Zimmerle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.