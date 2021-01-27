With Valentine’s Day coming up, the Denham Springs Merchants Association is giving people a chance to find those last-minute gifts for their loved ones.
Businesses in the Denham Springs Antique Village will host a Sidewalk Sale throughout the downtown area on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The day-long event will feature photo opportunities and “plenty of free refreshments,” according to an announcement.
“We invite you to come and Valentines shop with us!!!” the announcement read.
During the event, customers will be able to enjoy a sidewalk sale hosted by various stores throughout the village. Participating shops will have special sale items on the sidewalk, and there will also be special sales inside many of the Village’s 25 locally-owned businesses.
The sidewalk shopping spree will run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Antique Village held a similar event in October on the same weekend it would’ve held its annual Fall Fest, one of two large-scale shopping festivals in Denham Springs that organizers were forced to cancel due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Antique Village was forced to cancel Spring Fest earlier in 2020, and there has been no word yet regarding this year’s event. Spring Fest is typically held during the final weekend of April.
