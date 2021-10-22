Less than a month after Fall Fest, shoppers are in for another treat in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Business owners in the downtown Denham Springs area will hold a Customer Appreciation Day this weekend, continuing an event that started in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day-long shopping spree will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. It will span the entire Antique Village, with free jambalaya, balloons for the kids, ice cold water, special sales inside and outside, refreshments in stores, and more, while supplies last.
“Come have fun with us!” the Antique Village said on its facebook page.
Customer Appreciation Day started last year when COVID-19 restrictions forced the Merchants Association to cancel Fall Fest, one of two large-scale festivals in the area each year. But the inaugural exceeded expectations as customers came to enjoy the sidewalk sales, according to Merchants Association President Al Bye.
“The attendance was so good and the customers were so excited, we just decided to make it an annual thing,” Bye said. “It’s turned into something our merchants want to do, to give back to our customers for getting them through the hard times.”
In conjunction with Customer Appreciation Day, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host an artist reception starting at 10 a.m. at its downtown gallery, which is currently housing its “Animals in Art” exhibit.
The reception will serve a two-fold purpose: It will give visitors a chance to check out professionally-made art in person, and it will drum up support for the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, which will bring animals for people to adopt.
