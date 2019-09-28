Denham Springs boys get inducted into Sons of the American Revolution chapter

Seven boys, all members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution, were inducted as junior members of the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 22, 2019.
The boys were Michael Scott Dunlap, 12, and David Chadwick Dunlap, 14, sons of Jesse and Laura Dunlap of Denham Springs; Elliot Monroe Tubbs, 3, and Oliver Wilson Tubbs, 2, sons of David and Jamie Tubbs of Port Allen; Samuel Evan Charette, 6, and Alexander Russell Charette, 11, sons of Russell and Jessamye Charette of Port Allen; and Andrew Martin Thibodeaux, son of Joseph Gabel and Sarah Thibodeaux of Port Allen.
This event was in conjunction with a commemoration of the Sept. 21, 1779, victory of the forces of Spanish Louisiana Governor Bernardo de Gálvez over the British in the American Revolutionary battle at the British Fort in Baton Rouge. The old star-shaped fort was located in the area of the Pentagon Barracks.
The boys were amazed when they learned that the British commander was enjoying breakfast when the battle started. Then suddenly a cannon ball whizzed right across his breakfast table.
The festivities were held in the Capitol Park Event Center, located adjacent to the area of the old fort. The history of the battle was given by Chris Achee, president of the Chapter, who was dressed in the uniform of his patriot Carlos de Grand Pre, Commandant of Pointe Coupee at the time.
All of the boys are very proud of their own patriot ancestors.
Membership in the Children of the American Revolution is open to any child that can trace their ancestry to a patriot of the war, either serving as a soldier or furnishing supplies.
For more information, contact Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter at suebado@cox.net.
