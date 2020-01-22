Denham Springs Elementary has announced its fifth grade Student of the Year, Natalie Robertson.
The Student of the Year selection was based on a variety of criteria, including grades, standardized test scores, citizenship, community service, and leadership. The final selection was made by an independent committee who interviewed the finalists.
In addition to Natalie’s many academic accolades, she is also in 4-H and was a member of Denham Springs Elementary’s cross country team.
Natalie’s teachers stated that she always works well with her peers, looks for ways to help other students and her teachers, and is inquisitive by nature.
