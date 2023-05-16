Denham Springs Elementary students show support for police department

Pictured are Denham Springs Elementary students who dressed as police officers for career day. This photo was taken as the community continues to show support for the Denham Springs Police Department and Cpl. Shawn Kelly, who was critically injured when a gunman shot him multiple times during a shooting in the city on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

 Photo submitted

Days after a gunman critically injured a Denham Springs police officer, a local elementary school is letting the department know how much it is beloved.

Several Denham Springs Elementary students dressed up as police officers to school on Monday.

