Denham Springs Elementary students show support for police department

Days after a gunman critically injured a Denham Springs police officer, a local elementary school is letting the department know how much it is beloved.
Several Denham Springs Elementary students dressed up as police officers to school on Monday.
The school shared a photo of the badge-wearing students, who dressed as cops for career day, on its Facebook page, along with a message to the Denham Springs Police Department.
“We love and appreciate our DSPD!!!” the school wrote in a Facebook post.
The photo was taken as the community continues to show support for the Denham Springs Police Department and Cpl. Shawn Kelly, who was critically injured when a gunman shot him multiple times during a shooting in the city on Thursday, May 11.
The community has rallied behind Kelly, who has been in critical condition since the shooting, and his family through numerous blood drives and fundraisers.
