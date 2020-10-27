The City of Denham Springs Fire Department recently announced the winners of a poster contest that was held in celebration of Fire Prevention Week, which ran Oct. 4-10.
All winners came from Denham Springs Elementary, and they were presented lunch bags and gift bags full of prizes by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Denham Springs Fire Chief Richard Stafford.
The first-place winners were Cooper Richard, first grade; Macie Richardon, second grade; Gabriella Klug, third grade; Emily Shuckrow, fourth grade; and Kaitlyn Chavis, fifth grade.
Sponsors for the contest include Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Brushfire Art Studio, Cavalier House Books, Raising Cane’s, and Taste of Louisiana Café.
The posters from the top three winners of each grade level will be displayed at Taste of Louisiana Café’ through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Below are the top three finishers from each grade level:
First grade
First place - Cooper Richard
Second place - Eli St. Angelo
Third place - Alicia Diez
Second grade
First place - Macie Richardson
Second place - Tucker Chelette
Third place - Aubrey Walsh
Third grade
First place - Gabriella Klug
Second place - Addison Moyer
Third place - Amarilis Garcia
Fourth grade
First place - Emily Shuckrow
Second place - Jack Huffstetler
Third place - Savannah Favron
Fifth grade
First place - Kaitlyn Chavis
Second place - Alayah Lee
Third place - Liam Sanchez
