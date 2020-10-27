City of Denham Springs Fire Department poster winners
The City of Denham Springs Fire Department recently announced the winners of a poster contest that was held in celebration of Fire Prevention Week, which ran Oct. 4-10. All winners came from Denham Springs Elementary. Pictured, from left, are Principal Gail Delee, fourth-grade winner Emily Shuckrow, second-grade winner Macie Richardson, fifth-grade winner Kaitlyn Chavis, Mayor Gerard Landry, first-grade winner Cooper Richard, third-grade winner Gabriella Klug, and Fire Chief Richard Stafford.

 Photo Submitted

The City of Denham Springs Fire Department recently announced the winners of a poster contest that was held in celebration of Fire Prevention Week, which ran Oct. 4-10.

All winners came from Denham Springs Elementary, and they were presented lunch bags and gift bags full of prizes by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Denham Springs Fire Chief Richard Stafford.

The first-place winners were Cooper Richard, first grade; Macie Richardon, second grade; Gabriella Klug, third grade; Emily Shuckrow, fourth grade; and Kaitlyn Chavis, fifth grade.

Sponsors for the contest include Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Brushfire Art Studio, Cavalier House Books, Raising Cane’s, and Taste of Louisiana Café.

The posters from the top three winners of each grade level will be displayed at Taste of Louisiana Café’ through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Below are the top three finishers from each grade level:

First grade

First place - Cooper Richard

Second place - Eli St. Angelo

Third place - Alicia Diez

Second grade

First place - Macie Richardson

Second place - Tucker Chelette

Third place - Aubrey Walsh

Third grade

First place - Gabriella Klug

Second place - Addison Moyer

Third place - Amarilis Garcia

Fourth grade

First place - Emily Shuckrow

Second place - Jack Huffstetler

Third place - Savannah Favron

Fifth grade

First place - Kaitlyn Chavis

Second place - Alayah Lee

Third place - Liam Sanchez

