Two fishermen from Denham Springs finished atop a field of more than a dozen teams during a recent tournament held in southeast Louisiana.
Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers, of the Junior Southwest Bassmasters, netted a first-place finish during the State Junior Bassmasters East tournament held last month at Bayou Segnette State Park.
Rogers and Sellers, who are past Junior Bassmaster National Championship qualifiers, caught five bass for a total weight of 11.62 pounds. They also snagged the biggest catch in the tournament, with a fish weighing 3.28 pounds.
On the Louisiana High School Bass Fishing Facebook page, organizers lauded Rogers, Sellers, and all competitors for fishing in “miserable” conditions that made “the most hard core fisherman think hard about staying home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.