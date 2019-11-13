The Denham Springs Garden Club met on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the home of Virginia Bruce.
Mr. Kevin Langley, board member and outreach coordinator for the Capital Area Beekeepers Association, served as guest speaker and gave a truly informative presentation, accompanied by his own amazing photographs.
The Capital Area Beekeepers Association is an organization formed to create a resource for education concerning beekeeping and fellowship of persons interested in the practice of beekeeping.
The association’s goal is to promote public awareness about beekeeping, and to cooperate with various agencies, organizations, and persons to provide activities, programs, and projects advantageous to the interest of beekeepers.
During the meeting, Garden Club members also donated items to the Raven’s Outreach Center, a homeless shelter for veterans in Baton Rouge. Club members are now looking forward to the December meeting, when toys will be collected for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade.
September meeting
Eighteen members of the Denham Springs Garden Club met on Sept. 9 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
During the meeting, two new members — Darlene White and Becky Gautreaux — were welcomed to the club, and vice president Susan Johnson led the business meeting.
The club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 9:45 a.m.
