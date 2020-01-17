The Denham Springs High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club recently announced its officers for 2019-2020 school year.
Chosen to be president was Ella Jane Otken, who will serve alongside Madison Miller, vice president; Cory Gayle, treasurer; Angelina Beadle, secretary; Emily Burley, social chair; and Breanna Weber, social chair.
Future Business Leaders of America is the largest career student business organization in the world. The club aims to provide additional opportunities for high school students in business and/or business-related fields to develop vocational and career supportive competencies and to promote civic and personal responsibilities.
