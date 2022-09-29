Denham Springs High School has announced the selections for the 2022 homecoming court, which will be formally presented Oct. 14.
Six senior maids were elected to the court: Kathryn Beatty, Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, Jordyn Taylor, and Braleigh Zeigler.
Others named to the court were juniors Rebecca David, Arleth Hernandez-Tovar, Brianna Octave, and Aspen Ware; and sophomores Destiny Alexander and Olivia Landry.
Due to ongoing construction on the school’s new football stadium, the DSHS homecoming football game against St. Amant High School will be hosted at Walker High School, beginning at 7 p.m.
