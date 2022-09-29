DSHS 2022 homecoming court

Denham Springs High School has announced the selections for the 2022 homecoming court, which will be formally presented Oct. 14. Pictured front row from left are senior maids Braleigh Zeigler, Jordyn Taylor, Sabrina Bishop, Kiarra Ratliff, Madalyn Harris, and Kathryn Beatty. Pictured back row from left are Olivia Landry, sophomore; Aspen Ware, junior; Rebecca David, junior; Arleth Hernandez-Tovar, junior; Brianna Octave, junior; and Destiny Alexander, sophomore.

 David Gray | The News

Six senior maids were elected to the court: Kathryn Beatty, Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, Jordyn Taylor, and Braleigh Zeigler.

