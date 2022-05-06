The Denham Springs High School class of 1960 celebrated its 62nd class reunion and 80th birthdays on April 27, 2022.
The celebration was held at Duke’s Restaurant in Watson.
Thirty-three classmates and some spouses attended. During a special time, 45 deceased class members were recognized, and their names are as follows: Jeannie Tate Adkins, Lara Allen, Douglas Andrews, Ronnie Benton, David Booker, Marguerite Watts Brown, James Carter, Geraldine Cain Courtney, Kenneth Cook, Sadie Perkins Daniel, Jerry Duvall, Joan Fogg, Carolyn Ford, Robert Gable, Joan Helen Green Gens, Earl Gill, Robert Hood, Richard Johnson, Burt Kemp, John Labruzzo, Calvin May, Helen Breechen May, Joyce Van Osdell McManus, Carter Meadows, Orville Mincey, Dee Bostwick Norris, Jane Gordon McCauley Oliver, Edward Perkins, Sylvia Perkins Reine, Ronald Rhoades, Henry Ricard, Merle Jeane Bennett Robands, Anita Ware Rutland, Zeke Sanchez, Wayne Sanders, Evelyn Sheldon, Douglas Springs, Pattie Sue Clement Thompson, Madeline Hurst Turner, Gail Lipscomb Warren, Grace Perkins Watts, Betty Jean O'Neal Weller, Francis Impson West, Patricia Westbrook, and Betty Jean Williamson Swails,.
