Graduates, spouses, and close friends of the 1961 class of Denham Springs High School gathered for a celebration at Duke’s Restaurant in Watson on Friday, Oct. 15.
Thirty-two classmates and fifteen spouses enjoyed several hours of visiting among old friends. Some had not seen one another since graduation. One hundred and six graduated in May 1961. Some graduates who wanted to come were unable to attend because of health problems.
The Reunion committee consisted of Mary Broussard Altazan, Richard Keen, Arlene Keen, Dianne Martin Patterson, and Jim White.
Approximately 50 members of our class have passed away. They were lovingly remembered with silence and tears while Vince Gill's recording of “Go Rest High on that Mountain” was played. Also as a tribute to our deceased classmates was a single burning candle and a symbolic tree with fallen leaves, each leaf identifying a class member no longer with us.
Diane Martin Patterson donated a painting she did for the door prize. Wanda Dixon Blailock won the door prize.
Most class members still call Denham Springs and Livingston Parish home, but a few who live out of State attended the reunion. Wayne Jordan (class president) traveled from Stafford, VA. Fred Milton came from Boston, TX. Wanda Dixon Blailock drove from Brandon, MS, and Robert Eddleman from Liberty, MS.
