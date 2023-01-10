Graduates from the Denham Springs High Class of 1961 gathered for their 61st class reunion on Oct. 28, 2022.
The reunion was held at Duke’s Restaurant in Watson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Graduates from the Denham Springs High Class of 1961 gathered for their 61st class reunion on Oct. 28, 2022.
The reunion was held at Duke’s Restaurant in Watson.
Of the 106 graduates in the Class of 1961, approximately 34 attended the reunion. Spouses and a few close friends increased the number of attendees to 46.
The majority of those who attended live in the greater Denham Springs area, but Mr. Fred Milton, class salutatorian, drove in from Boston, Texas.
Just about everybody who made it to this reunion expressed a desire to meet again next October.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.